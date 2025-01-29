Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Stock Price Up 19.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Free Report) shot up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 1,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Cleanaway Waste Management Trading Up 19.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

