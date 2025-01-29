Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 469,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,427% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Code Chain New Continent Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.