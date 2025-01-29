Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

