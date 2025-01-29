Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,880.56. This represents a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $9,696,090. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.9 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $415.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.84 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

