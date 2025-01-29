Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Update

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance

ALBY stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Community Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

About Community Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.