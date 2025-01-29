Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Update

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance
ALBY stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Community Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.
About Community Capital Bancshares
