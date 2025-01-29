Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 346 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

