DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $31.72. 209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

DCC Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

DCC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

