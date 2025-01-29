Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of DECK stock opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.15 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.