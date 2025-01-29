Deluxe (DLX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $534.03 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DLX stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deluxe

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $53,975.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,227.20. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

