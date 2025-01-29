Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average is $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

