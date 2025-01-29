Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.97 and last traded at $69.70. Approximately 1,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 2.57% of Direxion Work From Home ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

