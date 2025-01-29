Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39,191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 15,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.46.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

