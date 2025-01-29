Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 408,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 240,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$85.43 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

