Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Dover by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.55.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.56 and a 200-day moving average of $190.06. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $148.45 and a 1 year high of $208.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.