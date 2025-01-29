Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 14,250 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 272,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 93,303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Enovix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,105.81. The trade was a 42.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Enovix Stock Up 2.1 %

Enovix stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

