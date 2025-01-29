Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Scientech Research LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cencora by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COR opened at $255.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.03 and its 200 day moving average is $235.30. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $256.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

