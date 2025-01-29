Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 795 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 85.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Down 0.2 %

CPAY stock opened at $378.88 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $385.30. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.05. Corpay had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.43.

Read Our Latest Report on CPAY

Insider Activity

In other Corpay news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.