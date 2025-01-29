Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in American International Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 329.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. UBS Group raised their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.20%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

