Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.67 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.55.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

