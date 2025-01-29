Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUS opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

