Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,582,000 after buying an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,479,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

LRGE opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.72 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.