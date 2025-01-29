Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,697 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 149,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $2,185,729.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,435,577.28. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,805. This trade represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 884,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,632,978 over the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -713.75 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RSI

About Rush Street Interactive

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.