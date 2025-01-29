Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $279,000 Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 1,252.7% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SILA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

