Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $306,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

