Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in DexCom by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.