Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $180,000 in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 21.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.3% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $10.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CFO Jason Alger sold 19,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $163,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,443.84. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,690 shares in the company, valued at $998,613. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,169 shares of company stock valued at $639,174 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

