Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $233,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,648 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.47 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Read Our Latest Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.