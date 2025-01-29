Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $237,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

