Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,275 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,055,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 23,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

