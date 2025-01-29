Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,128 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 639.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,210 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $3,168,390.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,728.38. The trade was a 49.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,598,033.30. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,705 shares of company stock worth $112,792,687. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $281.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.81. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.83.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

