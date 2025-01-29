Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in News were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in News in the third quarter worth $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth $79,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in News by 1,419.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

