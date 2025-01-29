Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.49.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

