Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.02. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,874,874. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

