Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

