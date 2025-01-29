Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $124.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.28.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

