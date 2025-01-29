Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,655,000 after buying an additional 698,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000.

Shares of ARKG opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

