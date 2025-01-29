Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 128 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VLU opened at $192.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.23.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

