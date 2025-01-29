Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 147 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 173.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,568 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 272.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of IQV stock opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.02 and a 200 day moving average of $221.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
