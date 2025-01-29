Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 147 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 173.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,568 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 272.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.02 and a 200 day moving average of $221.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

