Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 105.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,864 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,739 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.0 %

Halliburton stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.