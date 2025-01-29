Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

