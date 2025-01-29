Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.