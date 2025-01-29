Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,056 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $1,302,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,339 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $314,680.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,107.90. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $213,510.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $360,513.60. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.97%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

