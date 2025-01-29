Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,111 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,604 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,757,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,995 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,074,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,729,000 after purchasing an additional 240,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,817,000 after purchasing an additional 524,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,480,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,575,000 after buying an additional 3,958,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.7535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.