Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 86,222 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,222 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,263 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 2,456,914 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,894,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 929,478 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

