Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after buying an additional 76,917 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 840,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after buying an additional 84,236 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,502,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,018,000 after acquiring an additional 593,144 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $143.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.80 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

