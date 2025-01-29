Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

