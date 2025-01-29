eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $71.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

