Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading 2.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 4.18 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 12,234,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 1,602,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($26,902.58).

Get Eden Research alerts:

Eden Research Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of £19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.