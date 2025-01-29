Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

