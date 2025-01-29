Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,468,000 after acquiring an additional 209,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 230,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Element Solutions by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,470,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after buying an additional 1,529,607 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

